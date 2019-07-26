Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe has followed through with his plans and has been officially nominated to run against incumbent Senator Fred Mitchell for the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) chairman position during the party’s convention.

Ahead of being nominated, Mr. Wilchcombe reportedly asked PLP Leader Philip Davis about running.

Mr. Davis said he told Mr. Wilchcombe he does not see that he has the support, but no one is standing in his way.

The PLP leader again reiterated that same sentiment during an interview with The Bahama Journal on Thursday.

“We all have our views. I have a view that he ought maybe to reconsider, but he didn’t. But it’s his choice,” Mr. Davis said.

“As you can see, campaigning is going on, but in the case as to why he thinks he should be the next chairman.”

Mr. Davis and Chester Cooper return unopposed as the party’s leader and deputy respectively, as no other names were nominated for the two top positions.

They return unopposed despite former Attorney General Alfred Sears indicating that he had not ruled out the possibility of again running against his leader. Mr. Sears lost sorely to Mr. Davis the last time he contested the position.

Also going in unopposed is the party’s Deputy Chairman Robyn Lynes, as well as its treasurer.

Ahead of the convention’s first evening session, delegates gathered yesterday for a panel discussion on how to mobilize and move ahead to the next general election.

Discussions were also centered on amendments to the party’s constitution.