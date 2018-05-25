Three days after the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Javano Stuart of Banyan Avenue, South Beach, 30-year-old Arsinio Brown was charged before the Magistrate’s Court for that Whit Monday homicide.

Appearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate, Subusola Swain, Brown, who was not represented by an attorney, was not required to enter a plea.

According to the police report, Stuart was walking on South Beach Drive on Whit Monday, just south of the South Beach Police Station, in the area of the park, when a lone male approached and opened fire before fleeing on foot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Before being remanded, Magistrate Swain advised Brown of his right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail as she lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail.

Brown was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until June 28th when he returns for service of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment which will fast tract his case to the Supreme Court.