A young man by Police met his fate on Friday evening after he allegedly attempted to engage officers with a firearm.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said that shortly after 6 pm on Friday, officers received word of the man on Williams Lane off of Shirley Street in a small silver vehicle.
The man turned out to be 35-year–old Dario Tinker also known as “Geico.” He was wanted by police to answer charges for rape and armed robbery.
According to Mr. Fernander, as officers approached the suspect, Tinker brandished a fire arm and attempted to shoot at them.
In fear for their lives, Mr. Fernander said, that officers fatally shot the suspect.
He added, “on further examination of the vehicle, it was discovered that the license disc and the plate that were attached did not correspond with the vehicle.”
He also said, “ it was discovered that the vehicle was taken in an armed robbery at gun point from a lady just two days ago. Further examination of the vehicle revealed that a loaded pistol was found just between the seat.”
Mr. Fernander added that the officers were a bit shaken up by the incident, but assured the public that they will be fine.
He also gave a stern warning to criminals saying that death will be a possible end result if they choose to take on a life of crime and engage police in this regard.
Mr. Fernander added that police had been on the lookout for Tinker for about 2 months.
He said members of the public have been giving police information, but he somehow seemed slip through the cracks.