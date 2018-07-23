A young man by Police met his fate on Friday evening after he allegedly attempted to engage officers with a firearm.

​Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said that shortly after 6 pm on Friday, officers received word of the man on Williams Lane off of Shirley Street in a small silver vehicle.

​The man turned out to be 35-year–old Dario Tinker also known as “Geico.” He was wanted by police to answer charges for rape and armed robbery.

​According to Mr. Fernander, as officers approached the suspect, Tinker brandished a fire arm and attempted to shoot at them.

​In fear for their lives, Mr. Fernander said, that officers fatally shot the suspect.

​He added, “on further examination of the vehicle, it was discovered that the license disc and the plate that were attached did not correspond with the vehicle.”

​He also said, “ it was discovered that the vehicle was taken in an armed robbery at gun point from a lady just two days ago. Further examination of the vehicle revealed that a loaded pistol was found just between the seat.”

​Mr. Fernander added that the officers were a bit shaken up by the incident, but assured the public that they will be fine.

​He also gave a stern warning to criminals saying that death will be a possible end result if they choose to take on a life of crime and engage police in this regard.

​Mr. Fernander added that police had been on the lookout for Tinker for about 2 months.

​He said members of the public have been giving police information, but he somehow seemed slip through the cracks.