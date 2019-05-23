Tavares Demonte Beckford, also known as ”Foe”, age 43 years of Domingo Height, New Providence was arraigned yesterday before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate Court #1 on the charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, (4) counts of Possession of Unlicensed Firearm, (2) counts of Possession of Ammunition with the intent to supply and (1) count of Possession of Ammunition.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of Possession of Dangerous Drugs (namely marijuana) and was fine $200 or (4) months at the BDCS. He was not required to enter a plea on the other charges, a preliminary inquiry will commence on the 28th August 2019. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial.

Tajh Brown age 25 years of Alberta Drive, Sunrise Subdivision, Grand Bahama, was arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Ferguson in Magistrate Court #1 on the charges of Harboring a Criminal, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, (4) counts of Possession of Unlicensed Firearm, (2) counts of Possession of Ammunition with the intent to supply and (1) count of Possession of Ammunition.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of Possession of Dangerous Drugs and was granted bail in the amount of $500. He was not required to enter a plea on the other charges, a preliminary inquiry will commence on the 28th August 2019. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial.