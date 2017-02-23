Voter registration numbers have increased significantly in Grand Bahama since January after the opening of nine additional registration centres in Central and West Grand Bahama, according to Parliamentary Registration Department Consultant Cecil Thompson.

“When the locations were opened in early January of this year, they were done so in or near schools so as to make it easier for parents dropping their children off or picking them up to register,” Mr. Thompson said.

“For the first day, they only registered 90 voters, and after a brief break and restarting their drive, for the week of January 23 to 27, 2017, the number of voters registered in Central and West Grand Bahama totalled 768,” he explained.

Mr. Thompson’s sentiments came yesterday during a press conference in Grand Bahama.

While numbers in the nation’s second city are increasing, the overall total of registered voters is still much to be desired when compared to this time in 2012.

During this time period in 2012, 172,128 voters were registered throughout the country.

At last count, only 112,128 voters had registered up to last week.

For the past few months, there have been numerous calls from political and religious leaders to Bahamian citizens to register for the upcoming general elections.

Over the last year, there was an obvious sluggish attitude towards registering nationwide.

However, numbers began to pick up around December of last year.

Meanwhile, present during Wednesday’s press conference were Preston Cunningham, Island Administrator; Alexander Williams, Senior Advisor/Consultant; Brenda Colebrooke, Administrator for West Grand Bahama and Bimini; and Harvey Roberts, Administrator for East Grand Bahama.

Mr. Thompson urged those who have not yet registered to do so as soon as possible.

“Those Bahamians who will vote, should take their 2017 voter’s card or their passport. When registering now, people can leave with their current voter’s card. Individuals who registered early may be able to collect their cards on March 6,” he said.