Volunteers from all over North America, including Florida, Colombia, Mexico and Trinidad are helping to restore the Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH).

In the wake of Hurricane Dorian’s wrath, rising floodwaters not only displaced the more than 30 children, but also gutted the home’s buildings.

“We sustained significant damage,” explained GBCH Executive Director Sheila Johnson-Smith.

“What wasn’t totally destroyed is now mold-infested, so we are literally starting from the ground up.”

Volunteers are emptying the buildings of their soggy, moldy contents.

While the home is unlivable, all 32 children have been safely tucked away in New Providence at the Ranfurly Home for Children and two other homes there.

“This has been a harrowing and very traumatizing experience for our children,” said Johnson-Smith. “However, the directors of the homes have all been in constant contact with me, reassuring me that our children are being well taken care of. That has been a relief for our entire team and has made it a little easier to focus on the rebuild efforts.”

Johnson-Smith noted that the teams are working feverishly to put their home back together as Hurricane Dorian has led more Grand Bahamians to the children’s home.

“At this time, we simply have nowhere to house anyone or take anyone in, which is why this restoration effort is so important,” Johnson-Smith said.

“We understand that now, more than ever, our services will be in great demand and we are working along with the Department of Social Services to assist where we can until we are able to reopen our doors as a place of safety and protection for our children.”