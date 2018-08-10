Hundreds of High School graduates filled the Performing Arts Centre at the University of The Bahamas yesterday for the new student orientation exercise.

Welcoming the new students to the university was UB President Dr. Rodney Smith.

He told the students, “ the education you are going to get here at this institution is second to none. So you have to take full advantage of it; you have to know in your heart that you can accomplish whatever goals you are setting for yourself.

“You’re going to hear a lot more about these things as we go through the rest of the week. Your professors are not here doing a job, they are here on a mission and their mission is to make sure you succeed. We have all kinds of services for you,” he said.

Dean of Students Joe Stubbs stressed the importance of time management and the University’s zero tolerance for violence.

“There is zero tolerance for many things, but for me personally, I have a zero tolerance for fighting or violence and I stand before you as God is my witness with 400 plus people in here, if you fight or if you are involved in any form of violence and you see me, just come with your bags packed.”

The University welcomed nearly 1000 students from Nassau, Grand Bahamas and throughout the family islands.