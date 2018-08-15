The U.S. government has made another big investment in securing the borders of The Bahamas yesterday with a $1 million package that was turned over to the Defense Force’s Harbor Patrol Unit.

The package includes a safe 25 full cabin response boat, capable of speeds of over 40 knots and crew and passenger capacity of up to 10 people.

There was also a 2018 Ford F-350 extended cab truck with boat trailer for launching and retrieving; along with boat spares and safety equipment for up to two years of operation.

A two-week training program on familiarization, operation, boat-handling and maintenance of this new vessel for up to 20 people will also be provided.

Present for the handover was National Security Minister Marvin Dames.

He said that the safe boat will be used for the continued execution of maritime operations in the Nassau Harbor area.

This will include anti-terrorist activity; cruise ship waterside security; maritime patrol and search and rescue operations.

He said, “we have to continue to work towards ensuring that Bahamians and visitors alike are a part of ensuring that all our boarders and everything else is secure, and this donation today will go a long way in ensuring that we are moving in the right direction.”