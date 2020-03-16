The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday that the U.S. Embassy in The Bahamas has implemented measures to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) which include the cancelation of visa appointments.

“The U.S. Embassy has indicated that it is canceling routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments. The embassy will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but is unable to provide a specific date at this time,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The measures taken by the embassy include social distancing.

If members of the travelling public have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, they should follow the guidance provided at Ais.usvisa-info.com, by phone at +1-242-603-1290 or +1-703-831-3448, or via email to VisaNassau@state.gov to request an emergency appointment.

Members of the public are further advised to visit the embassy’s website https://bs.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/ for additional detail and updates.