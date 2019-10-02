Police in Abaco recovered the bodies of an adult male and female from the islandâ€™s hurricane affected area on Tuesday.

Police said the recovery of the two bodies brings the death toll to 60.

However, police ensured that search and recovery efforts continue.

This week, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported that 876 people, who were on the missing persons list, have been found and 3,481 evacuees are registered with the Department of Social Services.

NEMA also revealed that 424 persons remain missing following Hurricane Dorian.

Meanwhile, a team from NEMA discovered 62 Haitian nationals living at Mission Baptist Church, Sand Bank, Treasure Cay Abaco.

The group consists of 40 adult males, 20 adult females, a 5-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl. They have been at the church since August 28, 2019.

They are being supported by the Red Cross, Samaritanâ€™s Purse, World Food Programme and other international partners. The Ministry of Health is providing medical support as well.

Pastor Herbert Edgecombe from Faith Walk Church of God in Cooperâ€™s Town, Abaco agreed to use his church as a shelter, as the hall previously used is now a distribution center.

According to NEMA, its team also visited Abaco Beach Resort to inquire about accommodations, but it was not possible due to a lack of running water.

NEMA added that the team was able to coordinate with the Water and Sewerage Corporation in Abaco to address the situation.