Twenty year-old, Charlton Pierre, of Farrington Road was arraigned yesterday before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt for the murder of 16-year-old Stefan Bowleg.

It is alleged that the accused, by means of unlawful harm, did intentionally cause the death of Bowleg.

Bowleg who was stabbed in an altercation shortly after 8pm on Friday May 11, 2018, suffered a similar fate to that of his mother who almost a year before was stabbed to death in her Peter Street home.

Pierre, was unrepresented and not required to enter a plea.

A young woman, 23-year-old Angelica Roop, of Nassau Village, was also charged with Pierre with accessory after the fact.

It is alleged that on the same date, Roop, knowing that Pierre was a party to the offense of murder, assisted Pierre for the purpose of enabling him to avoid the due process of the law.

She was also unrepresented and not required to enter a plea.

The pair were both remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 26, 2018 at 2pm.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old, Patrick Goffe, of Washington Street, was also arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt, for the 2016 murder of 37-year-old, Daniel Belzaile.

It is alleged that on Monday December 12, 2016, Goffe by means of unlawful harm, did intentionally cause the death of Belzaile.

Goffe also appeared before the chief magistrate for a warrant out for his arrest issued in Exuma, in relation to drug charges under the name Gino Sands Albury.

The prosecution informed the court that Sands Albury and Goffe are in fact the same person, as finger prints identification proved.

Goffe, was unrepresented and not required to enter a plea.

He was also remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections, and returns to court for both counts on July 26, 2018 at 12pm, for the drug trial and service of a voluntary bill of indictment.