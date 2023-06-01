By Licec Bastian

Two males, a 56-year-old and a 29-year-old, surrendered to Traffic Police almost 48 hours after they were involved in a hit and run traffic accident on the Whit Monday holiday that resulted in the death of a male.

An adult male was struck by an S.U.V and left to die at the intersection of Faith Avenue and Carmichael Road.

According to police reports shortly before 9:00pm Monday, a male was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a silver/gray S.U.V, which was traveling east on Carmichael Road.

At the time police said the driver refused to remain on the scene.

The Victim was subsequently taken to hospital via EMS personnel, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Police say the two men turned themselves into the traffic police station accompanied by their attorney shortly before noon on Wednesday. Investigations continue.