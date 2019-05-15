Two men arraigned yesterday before Magistrate Samuel McKinney in connection with the double homicide which occurred last Wednesday, May 8that Potter’s Cay Dock.

Ramon Young AKA “Monee”, 30 years old, of Coral Harbour Road and Deshawn Brooks, 25 years old of Pineville, Andros were charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Lathario Lockhart and Merrick Russell at Island Delight Stall.

Dominic Johnson, 28 years old, AKA “Rich Kid”, was charged with abetment to murder in the matter. The men were not required to enter a plea. The trio were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until June 20th.