Appearing before assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Lawanson-Swain on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, 23-year-old Carlin Smith, of 235 East Street, and 22-year-old Dominic Miller, of 10 Podoleo Street, were charged together with the May 13 crime against two police officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).

According to court dockets, it is alleged that on Saturday May 13 while in New Providence and being concerned together, the two young men “did unlawfully assaulted” police corporal 3489 and police constable 3716 Sweeting with a deadly weapon, which court dockets indicate was a handgun.

In reading the charges to the young men, Magistrate Lawanson-Swain explained to them that if they pleaded guilty to the charges she would be able to send them home.

However, on the contrary, if they pleaded not guilty, she had no other option but to remand them to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, and inquired if they understood.

Both indicated that they understood and entered a plea of not guilty.

As a result, both Smith and Miller were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and are scheduled to return to court on June 30 when a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VIB) will be presented.

She further told the accused men that they would be able to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Family members in the courtroom were visibly shaken, as they watched Smith and Miller being escorted from the courtroom.

The men were represented by attorney Ian Cargill.