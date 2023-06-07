By Delvardo Emmanuel

Twenty-two illegal foreign nationals were arrested and detained on Saturday, June 3rd after they were found on board a yacht in waters west of New Providence. The migrants were said to be enroute to North America.

Police Press Liaison Officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings alerted the media to the discovery shortly before 5:00 pm.

According to Chief Supt. Chrislyn Skippings, who spoke with reporters on the scene at the Royal Bahamas Police Force Harbour Patrol Headquarters, the migrants were spotted shortly after 4pm, on board a 32ft vessel by officers of the RBPF Marine Unit.

“Officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Marine Unit, acting on intelligence, intercepted a white 32ft yacht in waters just west of New Providence.

“This vessel had a U.S Flag hoisted to it. On examination of the vessel the officers discovered 22 foreign nationals; 13 males, six females, two kids and one infant.

“The foreign nationals are from Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Brazil, Haiti, and Italy,” Chief Supt. Skippings said.

The immigrants were also found in possession of a significant amount of cash, according to the police.

As investigations are still early it is unknown where this vessel departed from.

This latest incident comes less than a year after that failed human smuggling attempt that claimed the lives of 17 Haitians Nationals.

Chief Supt. Skippings sent a strong warning to persons who may be involved in these kinds of illegal activities including human smuggling and trafficking to stop.

“I want to send a strong message to those persons who seek to engage in human trafficking or human smuggling your Royal Bahamas Police Force in collaboration with the Department of Immigration, we are going to remain firm, and we are going to be relentless in our pursuits.

“And once we find out that you are engaging in human smuggling, human trafficking, we are going to place you before he courts and you will rightly go where you rightly deserve,” Chief Supt. Skippings said.

The 22 immigrants were handed over to the Department of Immigration to be processed.