A Celebration of all things Bahamian is the theme for this year’s upcoming increasingly popular ‘Tru Tru’ Bahamian Festival.

At a press conference yesterday at John Watlings Distillery, Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) President Carlton Russell informed the public of the all Bahamian theme.

For its third year, organizers will be stretching the festival over two days. ‘Tru Tru’ Bahamian Festival will be hosted at John Watlings Distillery.

A ‘true’ family event, there will be Bahamian Food vendors, a Maypole for children, Live Bahamian Music including The Royal Bahamas Police Force band and an abundant of Bahamian artisans and artists showcasing their talents.

Sponsored by various vendors, key sponsors of the festival are the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) and the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA).

Tourism Deputy Director General Tommy Thompson is very excited that such endeavours to sponsor another festival keeps monies spent on the festival here in the local economy.

“It’s going to really help the vendors get that extra boost. We also have the opportunity to promote it to the cruise lines so that we can get more visitors here.

“We’re also going to have a shuttle from the cruise port to the festival which will be an easier way for them to get here (at the Festival),” Mr. Thompson stated.

Mr. Thompson also told the media that MOT has encouraged hoteliers to inform their guest of the upcoming ‘Tru Tru’ Festival as they arrive this weekend.