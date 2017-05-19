Three men were charged yesterday in connection with the recent drug haul by Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers, who spotted and intercepted a 28-foot go fast vessel early Monday morning off the Ragged Island Chain, in the area of Cay Lagos.

Appearing in Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Andrew Forbes, one Jamaican and two Bahamians were sentenced and remanded respectively.

Fifty-six-year-old Goffney Patrick of Clarendon, Jamaica, 45-year-old Jeffery Griffin of Lowe Sound, Andros and 42-year-old Tahj Turnquest of New Providence, appeared in court escorted by DEU detectives to answer charges, a total of four counts, which includes conspiracy and possession with intent to supply as well as intent to import dangerous drugs.

The men were all charged with one count of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, one count of importation of dangerous drug with intent to supply, one count of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and one count of importation into The Bahamas.

After hearing the charges against them, Patrick pleaded guilty to all four counts while Griffin and Turnquest both pleaded not guilty.

Patrick was then sentenced to a total of 14 years at The Bahamas Department of Corrections, while Griffin and Turnquest were both remanded as the prosecutor in the case noted his intent to go forward with the charges on both men.

As a result, both men are expected to return to court on October 10.

According to court dockets, the men were found in possession of 1,452 pounds of Indian Hemp with an estimated street value of over a million dollars.