Entrepreneurs, tour operators, taxi drivers, and other tourism professionals came out in large numbers this week for two days of training.

The Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence usually offers training programs to help cruise destinations and tour operators around the world improve the quality of service in their ports, tours, guides, and businesses.

Tourism Deputy Director General Ellison Thompson said, “I think that we can all appreciate that right now the product in Nassau is not where it needs to be.”

He added, “this new injection of enthusiasm and innovation is really going to get us on top of the game again.

“If you look at other cruise destinations in the Caribbean, they’re putting in a lot of investments. So, it’s time The Bahamas get back into the game.”, he said.

Mr. Thompson also expressed that it’s very important that the ministry host “continuous, sustainable training initiatives”, adding that this is one of many the ministry will have throughout the country.

Founder of Aquila Center For Cruise Excellence Beth Kelly-Hatt said that the initiative encompasses customer service and frontline training.

“It’s a little bit about how to help customers, how to make them feel good, how to raise the guest satisfaction in a destination, how to help if there are problems with someone – if someone is sick; and how to deal with difficult situations.”, she said.

The two-day seminar was put on by the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association and the Ministry of Tourism at the Marriott Courtyard and the University of The Bahamas this past Tuesday and Wednesday.