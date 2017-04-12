While the country readies for the Easter Holiday weekend, so is the Ministry of Tourism in making preparations to host an Easter Gospel concert at Clifford Park on Sunday, April 16.

Looking forward to bringing the dynamic and exciting event to the Bahamian people, Director of Religious Tourism Dwight Armbrister said the idea of the event is to give thanks to God.

“It’s the minister’s vision, plan for the religious department, Ministry of Tourism, for us to take time out and pause and recognize where our strength comes from, recognize our achievements and by doing that, we pause to give God thanks for all of our accomplishments over the past year.

“For the past four years, we have been doing this celebration during Easter time which is the most religious time of the year in the Christian calendar.

“So, it is a great time for us now to celebrate,” Mr. Armbrister said.

The annual event will bring some of the country’s best gospel talents together for a night of thanksgiving, and is also expected to make Bahamians aware of the fact that there is great talent among Bahamian artist.

“One of the things that we wanted to accomplish in the religious market is to have Bahamian talent to come to the fore whereby we could put them on the mega stage to perform for Bahamians and for the world. At the end of the day, to have those persons become brand carriers for The Bahamas.

“So, for us here in the religious market is to have all of our Bahamian gospel talents come on stage and perform during this time of the year.

“We’re going to have the finest out of The Bahamas,” Mr. Armbrister indicated.

Some of the Bahamian talents performing will be crowd favorites such as like Shaback, Densil Rolle and Friends, Edison Sumner and Voices of Praise, The Rahming Brothers, Iana Cartwright, Mount Calvary Praise Team, Bishop Lawrence Rolle, and Minister Dwight Armbrister and the Golden Gates Assembly Praise team among others new talents.

Not only anticipating Bahamians to the event, Mr. Armbrister also stated that tourists are also anticipating the event.

“We are moving through the hotels as we normally do, we are sending flyers out to the port of entry, so that persons can know what we are doing.

“We are going national on all of our broadcasting stations to promote what we are doing here in The Bahamas,” Mr. Armbrister said.

The event is free admission and begins promptly at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s a good and wholesome event for the family. This is an event that is going to motivate them and encourage them for the rest of the year.

“This sets the calendar for the Religious Department and from here is our springboard to move forward to accomplish all the goals that we have set.

“We want to give God thanks and recognize where our strength comes from,” Mr. Armbrister reiterated.