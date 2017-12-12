The Treasure Cay airport sustained some extensive damage after being hit by tornado activity over the weekend.

North Abaco administrator Tereece Bootle in an interview with The Journal confirmed the severe rain and wind caused some extensive damage to the facility.

“For the most part it is the exterior of the Treasure Cay Airport. Items such as some chairs, some tents that were outside, some vendor stalls, and the tarmac were affected.

“And some equipment was overturned,” Ms. Bootle said.

As it is officially only several days removed from the end of the 2017 hurricane season, Ms. Bootle said that the rough weather did surprise some of the residents and local officials.

“Persons were not ware of the intensity of the impending weather; so going into the weekend, there was some level of deterioration in weather, but they were not expecting a level of tornadic activity.

“Not at all; that was not on their radar pretty much. They just expected some wind and rain, but not tornadic activity,” Ms. Bootle said.

Despite the damage done, airport operations have resumed as normal.

“The airport was already slated for extensive repairs and we await approval in that regard, but as it is it did not disable operations at the airport.

“The items had to be cleared away, the runway swept , but it did not delay operations,” Ms. Bootle said.

There were no reported injuries on the island.