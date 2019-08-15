A Future Secured #Accesgranted, the theme for the Free National Movement’s (FNM) Torchbearers Youth Association’s (TYA) Convention, which begins tonight at Melia.



TYA President Carlyle Bethel during a press conference yesterday, said the two-day, two-night convention will focus on entrepreneurship, education and employment, particularly for the youth of the country.



“We will speak more in detail towards [the three E’s]. When we travel around the country to Abaco, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, you name it, there are three things that we find young people are focused and interested on [are] entrepreneurship, education and employment. Those three E’s,” Bethel said.



“[This] is really the focus of the convention and we will really push that message and show exactly what the government is doing. No fluff talk, just facts.”



This is the second convention the association has had in the past two years and its president said the convention nights will be enlightening and engaging.



Bethel said the purpose and goal of the convention is to give young persons a platform to express openly and freely how they feel the government is doing as well as for the party to speak to facts of what the government is doing specifically for the youth of the country.



“Specifically in entrepreneurship, education and employment, we find that young people care about those three E’s in regards to the development of their future and so we hope to put out the facts for the Bahamian public to see what the government is doing for them,” Bethel said.



According to Bethel, the day sessions will focus on political training and education on party history, and party structure.



“How the party work with the community, how the party stays in touch with the community [and] running and organizing a campaign,” Bethel said.



“So, it’s almost like a two-day training session on politics, giving a good scope on politics, because we have delegates from all Family Islands, from all constituencies, who are coming out and we want to give them access to knowledge in regards to party structure and history, how the party works, what’s the difference between the party and the government and how those two work together or separate.



“So it should be a very informative day sessions.”



Youth speakers will include Bain and Grants Member of Parliament Travis Robinson, Minister of Youth Lanisha Rolle and FNM National Vice Chairman Lincoln Deal.



Other speakers will include the party’s chairman Carl Culmer, Pinewood MP Reuben Rahming and Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar, with keynote speakers Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd tonight and Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis at Friday night’s convention.