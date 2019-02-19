Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a stabbing that has left three males with injuries, two of them still detained in hospital.Â

Assistant Superintendent of Police, in Grand Bahama, Terecita Pinder, reports that on Sunday, shortly before 2:00am, police received reports of an altercation at a night club on Wimpole Street, involving a group of males.

Â

Patrons, who were at the club, attempted to intervene in the altercation and as a result they were stabbed to the body.Â

EMS personnel were called to the scene and transported the victims to the Rand Memorial Hospital. One of three the victims were later released and the other two remain in hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.Â

Crime News from Bimini: Two males of Bimini are in police custody after they were found in possession of dangerous drugs in two separate incidents.Â

The first incident of arrest, according to reports, occurred on Saturday, when officers, while on patrol in the Porgy Bay area, shortly before 7:00pm, observed a male asking acting in a suspicious manner.Â

Officers searched the male and discovered on him and in the vehicle he was driving, a quantity of suspected cocaine and marijuana.Â

He was arrested and taken into custody.Â

The second incident occurred just an hour later, shortly after 8:00pm, when officers acting on information and armed with a search warrant, went to a residence in Bailey Town, where they discovered a quantity of suspected cocaine and marijuana.Â

The male suspect in the home at the time was arrested and taken into police custody.Â

Police continue to investigate these matters.Â