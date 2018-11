Three young boys were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson Pratt on Armed Robbery related charges and attempted murder.

In the first case 19 year old Alvin Morley was charged with one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that on October 29th while at New Providence Morley did attempt to cause the death of Roobens Elusme.

He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded until December 11th for a voluntary bill of incitement.

Morley was also charged with robbing Ethan Grey of a Nissan Note valued at $4,000, a watch valued at $470, and $4,000 cash. Bail was denied. He will return to court for this charge for a VBI on January 22nd, 2019.

In the second instance Alvin Morley, 19 year old Javis Smith and 21 year old Dion Giles were charged with two counts of armed robbery.

In the first case on the 30th of September allegedly robbed Brittney Bethel of a black Passo valued $4,000, a Bahamian passport belonging to her valued $50, $200 in cash, a cell phone valued $120 and a power pack valued $170.

On September 18th they allegedly attempted to rob Pizza Hut on Prince Charles Drive.

The three accused were not required to enter a plea in any of the cases and will return to court for a VBI on December 11th.

In addition , Alvin Morley and Dion Giles were charged with two counts of possession of ammunition.

The two pleaded not guilty to both charges and were remanded until February 15th, 2019.

Smith and Giles were charged with robbing Toya Hall of a Silver Nissan Note valued at $5,000 on October 14th.

The two also were charged with the October 29th robbery of Kenron Miller.

They allegedly robbed him of a black wallet valued $40 containing $3, an Iphone 6s plus valued $500 and a Samsung s8 valued $700.

They were also denied bail and will return to court for the charges on February 7th for a VBI.

The three boys informed the court that while at CDU they were beaten severely by police officers and denied their right to see a physician.

Morley said he was beaten on his buttocks and was unable to sit down.

Giles proceeded to show the court his chest which was swollen and his bruised eye.

Smith said he was beaten on his head, face and chest. The Chief Magistrate ordered the boys to be taken to Princes Margret Hospital before being admitted to The Bahamas Department of Correction.