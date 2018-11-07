Categorized | National News

Three Men Arraigned On Robbery Charges

Posted on 07 November 2018. by Jones Bahamas

Three young boys were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson Pratt on Armed Robbery related charges and attempted murder.

InÂ  theÂ  firstÂ  caseÂ  19 year old Alvin Morley was charged with one count of attempted murder.Â 

It is alleged that on October 29th while at New Providence Morley did attempt to cause the death of RoobensÂ  Elusme.

He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded until December 11thÂ  for a voluntary bill of incitement.Â 

Morley was also charged with robbing Ethan Grey of a Nissan Note valued at $4,000, a watch valued at $470, and $4,000 cash.Â  Bail was denied. He will return to court for this charge for a VBI on January 22nd, 2019.

InÂ  theÂ  second instance Alvin Morley, 19 year old Javis Smith and 21 year old Dion GilesÂ  were charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Â InÂ  theÂ  first case on the 30th of SeptemberÂ  allegedlyÂ  robbedÂ  Brittney Bethel of a blackÂ  PassoÂ  valued $4,000, a Bahamian passport belonging to her valued $50, $200Â  inÂ  cash, a cell phone valued $120 and a power pack valued $170.

OnÂ  SeptemberÂ  18thÂ  they allegedly Â  attempted to rob PizzaÂ  Hut on Prince Charles Drive.

TheÂ  three accusedÂ  were Â  not required to enter a pleaÂ  in any of the cases and will return to court for a VBI on December 11th.

In addition , Alvin Morley and Dion Giles wereÂ  chargedÂ  withÂ  two counts of possessionÂ  ofÂ  ammunition.Â 

TheÂ  twoÂ  pleadedÂ  not guilty to both charges and wereÂ  remanded until February 15th, 2019.

Smith and Giles were charged with robbingÂ  ToyaÂ  Hall of a Silver Nissan Note valued at $5,000 on October 14th.Â 

The twoÂ  also were charged with the October 29th robbery of Kenron Miller.

TheyÂ  allegedlyÂ  robbedÂ  him of a black wallet valued $40 containing $3, anÂ  IphoneÂ  6s plusÂ  valued $500 and a Samsung s8 valued $700.

They were also denied bail and Â  will return to court for the charges on February 7th for a VBI.

TheÂ  three boys informed the court that while at CDUÂ  they wereÂ  beaten severely byÂ  police officers and denied their right to see a physician.Â 

MorleyÂ  said heÂ  was beaten on his buttocks and was unable to sit down.Â 

Giles proceeded to show the court his chest which was swollen and his bruised eye.Â 

Â  SmithÂ  said he was beaten onÂ  his head, face and chest. The Chief Magistrate orderedÂ  the boys to be taken to Princes Margret Hospital before being admitted to The Bahamas Department of Correction.Â  Â 

