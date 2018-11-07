Three young boys were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson Pratt on Armed Robbery related charges and attempted murder.

InÂ theÂ firstÂ caseÂ 19 year old Alvin Morley was charged with one count of attempted murder.Â

It is alleged that on October 29th while at New Providence Morley did attempt to cause the death of RoobensÂ Elusme.

He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded until December 11thÂ for a voluntary bill of incitement.Â

Morley was also charged with robbing Ethan Grey of a Nissan Note valued at $4,000, a watch valued at $470, and $4,000 cash.Â Bail was denied. He will return to court for this charge for a VBI on January 22nd, 2019.

InÂ theÂ second instance Alvin Morley, 19 year old Javis Smith and 21 year old Dion GilesÂ were charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Â InÂ theÂ first case on the 30th of SeptemberÂ allegedlyÂ robbedÂ Brittney Bethel of a blackÂ PassoÂ valued $4,000, a Bahamian passport belonging to her valued $50, $200Â inÂ cash, a cell phone valued $120 and a power pack valued $170.

OnÂ SeptemberÂ 18thÂ they allegedly Â attempted to rob PizzaÂ Hut on Prince Charles Drive.

TheÂ three accusedÂ were Â not required to enter a pleaÂ in any of the cases and will return to court for a VBI on December 11th.

In addition , Alvin Morley and Dion Giles wereÂ chargedÂ withÂ two counts of possessionÂ ofÂ ammunition.Â

TheÂ twoÂ pleadedÂ not guilty to both charges and wereÂ remanded until February 15th, 2019.

Smith and Giles were charged with robbingÂ ToyaÂ Hall of a Silver Nissan Note valued at $5,000 on October 14th.Â

The twoÂ also were charged with the October 29th robbery of Kenron Miller.

TheyÂ allegedlyÂ robbedÂ him of a black wallet valued $40 containing $3, anÂ IphoneÂ 6s plusÂ valued $500 and a Samsung s8 valued $700.

They were also denied bail and Â will return to court for the charges on February 7th for a VBI.

TheÂ three boys informed the court that while at CDUÂ they wereÂ beaten severely byÂ police officers and denied their right to see a physician.Â

MorleyÂ said heÂ was beaten on his buttocks and was unable to sit down.Â

Giles proceeded to show the court his chest which was swollen and his bruised eye.Â

Â SmithÂ said he was beaten onÂ his head, face and chest. The Chief Magistrate orderedÂ the boys to be taken to Princes Margret Hospital before being admitted to The Bahamas Department of Correction.Â Â