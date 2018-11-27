Three men appearing before the Magistrates court yesterday separate charges of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

In the first matter, 21-year-old Charvis “Bones” McPhee of Sandilands Village Road, was formally charged before Chief Magistrate, Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, and abetment to murder.

The court heard how on Monday November 12th, in New Providence, the accused – being concerned with another – did purposefully aid and abet in murdering Stantavio Lord.

McPhee was not required to enter a plea, and bail was denied.

He was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until February 8, 2019 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Meantime, 25-year-old, Devon Ellis was accused of attempting to murder.

It is alleged that on Friday October 26, the accused intentionally and unlawfully attempted to kill Trevor Mackey Jr.

He was not required to enter a plea.

Bail was denied and he was subsequently remanded to the Department of Corrections until February 7th, 2019 at noon.

In the third incident, 22-year-old, Newton Bowe, was charged with armed robbery and receiving a red Yamaha motorbike valued at $1500, the property of Christopher Nixon.

He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded until February 8th.