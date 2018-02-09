Three males and one female yesterday were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections in connection with fraud and conspiracy which allegedly occurred some two years ago.

Thirty-eight year old Shukuanya Thompson of Stapleton Gardens was charged with 21 counts of possession false documents, uttering a false document and fraud by false pretense.

It is alleged that Thompson on Friday November 11th 2016, while at New Providence, being a Corporate Services Supervisor at HLB Galanis and Co. situated in Sandyport, with intent to commit an offense fraud, made false entries into the records of Galanis and Co. which she was required to maintain, purporting to show that Anderson Johnson was entitled to a payment of $15,182.70

Further, it is alleged that on Monday November 21st 2016, while at New Providence, being a Corporate Services Supervisor at HLB Galanis and Co. with intent to commit an offense Fraud, she made false entries into the records of Galanis and Co, purporting to show that Anderson Johnson was entitled to a payment of $19,826.00

On Tuesday December 13th 2016 , being a Corporate Services Supervisor at HLB Galanis and Co, with intent to commit an offense of fraud, she allegedly made false entries into the records of Galanis and Co., purporting to show that Jeramie Stuart was entitled to a payment of $5,500.00

On Thursday November 17th 2016, it is alleged that with intent to defraud, utter a false document and false by pretense, Stuart did have in his possession a First Caribbean International Bank Cheque #1000 drawn from the account of HLB Galanis and Co in the amount of $714.31 knowing the same not to be genuine and false.

Fifty- year old Anderson Johnson of Village road was charged with 33 counts of possession false documents, uttering a false document and fraud by false pretenses.

It is alleged that on December 1st 2016 , with intent to defraud, utter a false document and false by pretense, Johnson did have in his possession a First Caribbean International Bank Cheque #1027 drawn from the account of HLB Galanis and Co in the amount of $19,826.00 knowing the same not to be genuine.

On another date, Tuesday, October 25th 2016, it is alleged that Johnson also defrauded, uttered a false document and false by pretense First Caribbean International with Bank Cheque #999 drawn from the same account of HLB Galanis and Co in the amount of $11,206.00.

Additionally on Thursday, September 29th 2016, Johnson allegedly produced a First Caribbean International with Bank Cheque #938 drawn from the same account of HLB Galanis and Co in the amount of $18,860.00.

Forty-four year old Jeramie Stuart of South Beach was charged with 9 counts of counts of possession false documents, uttering a false document and fraud by false pretense.

It is alleged that on December 15th 2016, with intent to defraud, utter a false document and false by pretense, Stuart did have in his possession a First Caribbean International Bank Cheque #1055 drawn from the account of HLB Galanis and Co in the amount of $4,200.oo, knowing the same not to be genuine and false.

On the same day in question, Stuart allegedly produced a First Caribbean International with Bank Cheque #1054 drawn from the same account of HLB Galanis and Co in the amount of $4,500.00.

Randal Smith was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud.

The particulars to his case was that on Thursday, December 1st 2016, being concerned together, did conspire to commit and offense to wit; Fraud by False Pretenses.

Thompson was represented by Attorney Alex Dorsette, Johnson by Attorney Raphael Moxey and Smith’s representation was Attorney Ian Cargill; Stuart had no representation.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges before them. Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain indicated that she was did not have the power to grant them bail, but they can apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

All were remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections.