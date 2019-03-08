Police are on the hunt of the alleged abductor of the capital’s second and third alleged kidnapping in less than a week.

In the first incident, authorities indicated that a child was taken from a park on Emmanuel Dive off Soldier Road before 7:00pm on Wednesday.

It is said that a female, who was the lone occupant of a grey vehicle was spotted at the time.

Police told The Journal that the child was reportedly dropped off on Tonique Williams Darling Highwaynear the entrance to the city dump a short time later.

According to police, the child had no physical injuries.However, he was taken to hospital to be examined by a doctor, who indicated that they are in good health.

A wanted bulletin has been issued for a suspect shown wearing a sunglasses and satin cap.

Apart from this, nothing is known about the accused at this point, as there is no details on name, age, address, complexion, height or build.

Police are also investigating an alleged abduction of two juvenile males which occurred yesterday shortly before 4pm.

According to reports, two boys, ten and eight years old,were walking on Kool Acres when they were picked up by a female who was the lone occupant of a dark colored vehicle.

A short time later, the 10-year-old was dropped back on Kool Acres and the 8-year child was dropped off at Tonique Williams Darling Highway near to the entrance of the City Dump.

The 8 year-old child is reportedly with police and has no physical injuries.

This past Sunday, another eight-year-old girl was abducted by a man from her Culmersville home.

She was found a short time later in the area of Woodlawn Gardens on soldier road.

While police say otherwise, the child’s mother claims she was sexually assaulted.

The incidents have driven police to issue a precautionary note to parents and guardians, urging them to talk to their children about communicating with strangers and to ensure that children are always in the company of a responsible adult.

Police also indicted that they are investigating each case separately at this time . However they are looking at similarities to determine whether these recent abductions are connected.