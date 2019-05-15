Three men were charged with stealing and causing damage before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday. Jason Ferguson, 33 years old, Diego Carey, 24 years old and Phynarge Wright, 22 years old, the trio who reportedly stole $451,625 worth of jewelry and watches from John Bull in Baha Mar on Sunday, May 5th.

In the process, the trio allegedly damaged two showcases and one countertop at a cost of $39,190. Carey and Wright pleaded not guilty to the charges and were represented by Attorney Nathan Smith.

Ferguson pleaded guilty to the charges and was not represented by an attorney. They were all remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 1stand July 2nd, 2019.

To date, none of the stolen items have been recovered.