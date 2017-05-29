Two Bahamian women and a Bahamian man were taken into custody after they were found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) on Friday.

According to reports, shortly before 8 a.m., two Bahamian women and a Bahamian man were traveling to the United States, when United States Customs and Border Protection officials detained them at the Immigration pre-clearance departure lounge at LPIA, after 16 taped packages of cocaine were discovered in their luggage.

The estimated weight of the cocaine was four pounds. The three suspects were handed over to drug enforcement unit officers and are expected to appear in court this week to be formally charged.

This latest incident comes on the heels of a Guyanese who woman was sentenced for 28 months after 15 ounces of cocaine was found in her wig.

Linda Latoya Reynolds, 22, threw herself at the mercy of the court before being convicted on drug charges last week

The young mother was arraigned before Magistrate Andrew Forbes on one count of possession of drugs with intent to supply and another count of importation of dangerous drugs.

The charges stemmed from an incident on May 23 when Reynolds was searched at LPIA. During the search, officers discovered two pounds and 15 ounces of cocaine, packaged and taped under a stocking cap that was placed under a long wig on Reynolds’ head.

Reynolds was subsequently arrested.

She pleaded guilty to the charges, but begged Magistrate Forbes to consider the fact that she is the mother of a four-year-old she left at home in Suriname with a friend.