Three American females were arrested for drug possession over the weekend, after they were allegedly found in possession of dangerous drugs at the Freeport Harbour.

In the first incident, shortly before 7:00pm on Friday, a 60 year old American female presented herself at a security check point at the Freeport harbor. She was subsequently searched and was allegedly found in

possession of 2.5 pounds of suspected cocaine taped to her waist with a street value of $25,000.

She was arrested and taken into police custody.

In the second incident, reports are that shortly after 5:00pm Saturday, two American females both 39 years and from Pompano Beach, Florida, presented themselves at the Freeport Harbor security check point in Grand Bahama.

When searched they allegedly both were discovered with taped packages of suspected cocaine totaling 9 pounds strapped to their bodies with a street value of $75,000. Both females were preparing to board a local fast ferry with services to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

They are expected to be arraigned before the magistrate court in Grand Bahama early this week.