Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes has revealed that the principals of The Pointe under construction on Bay Street are not in breach of the Heads of Agreement with the government. The Minister released the findings of a workforce census into the $200m development yesterday.

There were reports that there is a disproportionate number of Chinese workers on the site of the downtown project, when compared to locals.

Following an investigation into such claims, the minister met with President of the Pointe Development, Daniel Liu, his vice-president and legal counsel.

It was during that meeting that it was revealed that “with factors related to the technical aspects of the present construction phase and the expected long term buildup of Bahamian workers,” The Pointe is not in breach of the Heads of Agreement.

A report produced by The Department of Labour for review and response found there are 73 non-Bahamian workers and 24 Bahamians presently on site.

However, the Heads of Agreement calls for a 70 per cent Bahamian to 30 per cent non-Bahamian workforce composition.

A press release noted that the present stage of construction, representing the second phase of The Pointe Development is the erection of the superstructure, which requires specialized post tension concrete structure workers to complete this phase in a very short time frame.

In the following phases, noted the release, more Bahamian workers and contractors will be engaged in order to comply with the overall 70 per cent Bahamian to 30 per cent non-Bahamian workforce composition.

The British Colonial Hotel Complex also owned by the developer of The Pointe, has two non-Bahamian workers and 275 Bahamian employees.

However, upon completion, The Pointe Development will boast 500 full time Bahamian workers.

The Ministry of Labour, and by extension, The Department of Labour ended by noting that it remains committed to employment and contractual opportunities for Bahamians.

The Pointe Development construction is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.