The ground breaking for second phase of the $200 million project The Pointe took place on Saturday at the Bay Street property.

In attendance were several notable government ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Philip â€˜Braveâ€™ Davis and Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson as well asÂ v Xian Zheng, Vice-President of China State Construction and Engineering Corporation, and Mr. Ning Yuan, President of China Construction America (CCA),

Deputy Prime Minister Davis pointed out that as Minister of Works and Urban Development, he was very pleased when China Construction completed Phase I of “this exciting development” in 2016.

That provided a 900-space parking garage, he said, with a phased opening, giving priority to its annual pass holders, as well as tenants of the Commerce Centre and Fort Nassau buildings â€“ all already open to public access.

“Phase II of The Pointe will encompass development of a 100-room, eight storey condominium complex with Oceanfront Residences, which is slated to open in September 2018,” Deputy Prime Minister Davis said.

“The 150-room branded resort and spa with business centre, dining and retail amenities will open shortly thereafter in November 2018.”

On its completion, The Pointe will include a marina and yacht club, 50,000 square feet of retail and office space, restaurants, upscale shopping and exciting entertainment venues — such as a performing arts centre, state of the art movie theatre, nightclub and roof top bar.

Some of those entertainment experiences are slated for opening in November that year, Mr. Davis added.

“In addition to the 277 employees at the existing hotel and Commerce Centre, 200 Bahamian construction employees will be engaged by the developer during this phase of development,” Deputy Prime Minister Davis pointed out.

“On completion, an additional 500 permanent employees will be hired at the resort.”

Deputy Prime Minister Davis stated that the developer had also agreed to partner with the government to enhance the Lighthouse Beach just west of the property, and to ensure that “an attractive pathway” would connect access along the promenade to Arawak Cay.