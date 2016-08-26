The Bahamas will be one of 180 countries to participate in the first ever 2020 Dubai Expo to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates(UAE) October 2020 – 10th, April 202.

The Ministry of Foreign affairs announced yesterday that it has made the decision to participate and establish a national committee for the upcoming Dubai expo 2020.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said the opportunity is a monumental one for the country.

“Expo 2020 is a universal scale registered exhibition timeslot sanctioned by the Bureau of International Exposition in Paris on the 27th of November 2013 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates won the right over a multitude of nations to host Expo 2020,” he said.

“The commonwealth of the Bahamas has accepted the invitation ultimately the challenge of once again putting The Bahamas on the world stage, in a region of the world that present great opportunity for the country’s economic growth and development.”

Noting the intentions of the government to include the young generation in this move in the best way as possible, The College of the Bahamas has been solicited to assist in the designing of a Bahamas Pavilion at the Expo in Dubai.

Under the Theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, His Excellency Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Tony s Joudi said The Dubai 2020 expo recognizes the importance of generating sustainable solutions to global problems , the demand of collaboration across cultures, nations and regions and The Bahamas cannot be left out.

“I would like to emphasize that this is a major undertaking of the government of the Bahamas to join Dubai on its Expo 2020 which is going to be I believe the best show people are going to watch around the world,” he said.

“A couple days ago we engaged the College of The Bahamas as there will be students from the architectural department, the art department and the culinary department because this pavilion will be a major undertaking by us which will put the Bahamas on a world map.”

He says it is their hope to expose the capabilities of the Bahamas and what the country is capable of doing worldwide.

The Expo is expected to be visited over 25 million times from the second it opens until its closure.