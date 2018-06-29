It was announced yesterday that a total of 9,200 visitors to New Providence over the past four years injected $23.8 million into the local economy due to the Bahamas Bowl.

An additional $5 million was spent on food, supplies, entertainment, and local transportation.

Minister of Transport Frankie Campbell said that the government is well on its way to achieving its goal of establishing The Bahamas as the sports capital of the region.

He said, “by far, the greatest benefit of the Bahamas Bowl is the exposure our country receives through ESPN television. Coverage of the game broadcast by ESPN to millions and millions of television viewers is our number one source of marketing in the US and Canada.”

The Minister added, “this widespread exposure has resulted in the strengthening of The Bahamas’ brand identity in the international travel marketplace.”

Two American College Football teams will later this year compete in hopes of claiming the Prime Minister’s Trophy at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium.

Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said this is “the crown jewel” of their line up as no other conference hosts a game with an international locale like The Bahamas.

He said, “the cultural opportunities for the young men and women we bring is unlike any other. I can’t begin to tell you how often I speak to our kids who have been through this experience and they talk about they never in their wildest imagination thought that they would have this much opportunity.”

He added, “we can deliver that through year after year through this partnership, and I can’t tell you what that means to me and to our membership.”

Fifty to seventy-five countries across the globe will have an opportunity to tune in to ESPN this fall to watch their favorite college football teams compete in paradise.

The Bahamas Bowl 2018 will kick off on December 21st this year at 12pm Eastern Standard Time.