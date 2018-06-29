Categorized | National News

The Bahamas Bowl Games Proved A Boost to the Economy

Posted on 29 June 2018. by Jones Bahamas

It was  announced yesterday  that a total of 9,200 visitors to New Providence over the past four years injected $23.8 million into the local economy due to the Bahamas Bowl.

An additional $5 million was spent on food, supplies, entertainment, and local transportation. 

Minister of Transport Frankie Campbell said that the government is well on its way to achieving  its goal of establishing The Bahamas as the sports capital of the region. 

 He said, “by far, the greatest benefit of the Bahamas Bowl is the exposure our country receives through ESPN television. Coverage  of  the game broadcast by ESPN to millions and millions of television viewers is our number one source of marketing  in the US and Canada.”

The Minister  added, “this widespread exposure has  resulted in the strengthening of  The Bahamas’  brand  identity in the international travel marketplace.”

Two American College Football  teams will later this year compete   in hopes of claiming the Prime Minister’s Trophy at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium. 

Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said this is “the crown jewel” of their line up as no other conference hosts a game with an international locale  like The Bahamas.

He said,  “the cultural opportunities for the young men and women we bring is unlike any other. I can’t begin to tell you how often I speak to our kids who have been through this experience and  they talk about they never in their wildest imagination thought that they would have this much opportunity.”

He added, “we can deliver that through year after year  through this partnership, and I can’t tell you what that means to me and to our membership.”

Fifty to  seventy-five  countries across the globe  will have an opportunity to tune in to ESPN this fall to watch their favorite college football teams compete in paradise. 

The Bahamas Bowl 2018 will kick off on December 21st this year at 12pm Eastern Standard Time. 

