Temporary housing will be deployed for at least 300 government employees on Abaco.



Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, in his second updated communication on response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, revealed yesterday that 100 RV trailers will arrive on the island next week.



“Mr. Speaker, the Reconstruction Ministry is in the process of deploying temporary housing for

government employees on Abaco,” Dr. Minnis said.



“One hundred RV trailers will accommodate 300 critical government personnel, who will play an essential role in reconstruction and recovery.”



Officials are still working out a protocol for Abaco evacuees to begin their return home, according to Dr. Minnis.



The prime minister further added that a land site, next to Spring City will be used to create what is being called a Family Relief Centre, temporary housing accommodations for families.



“The Family Relief Centre will comprise 250 dome structures that will include plumbing, drainage, a sewer system and electricity,” Dr. Minnis said.



Dr. Minnis revealed that the cost for the Family Relief Centre is estimated at $6.4 million.



“Each dome can accommodate between four to five people. Land is being prepared and trenching begins this week,” Dr. Minnis said.



“Materials for the infrastructure work are scheduled to arrive on Abaco next week.”



As the Minnis administration prepares to return islanders to Abaco, the impact that Hurricane Dorian had on Abaco’s health care was also addressed.



Dr. Minnis, also in his communication, revealed that “while healthcare infrastructure on Abaco was impacted by this hurricane, health care services are being delivered in all districts previously receiving care”.



“In the north, Cooper’s Town Clinic sustained significant roof damage, but with the help of relief workers in the immediate aftermath, minor repairs were made which facilitated use of the clinic for ongoing care,” he said.



“The Fox Town Clinic, with minor damage, has continued to provide services, benefiting from the early repair of the bridge which allowed for staff and patients to move between both clinics and access care as needed.



“A notable change in the need for increased healthcare services occurred in the Treasure Cay district which is usually served by the Cooper’s Town Clinic and a private clinic.”



He added that since Dorian and population shift, there is a need for additional healthcare services in the area.



Grand Bahama, on the other hand, has been significantly disrupted with the Rand Memorial Hospital deemed nearly uninhabitable.



“Fortunately, Samaritans Purse, a field hospital, has been on the ground providing needed services since the immediate aftermath of Dorian,” Dr. Minnis said.



Earlier this week, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said there is a black water intrusion there.



According to Dr. Minnis, further compromising healthcare on the island is the destruction of the High Rock and Pelican Point clinics, with McCleans Town, Free Town, Sweeting’s Cay and Grand Cay facilities non-operational.



“To date, there is no significant illness which constitutes a concern to public health. Psychological support post-disaster is essential to aide with recovery and minimize the risk of long term mental health concerns,” Dr. Minnis said.



The prime minister will provide a third communication next week.

