A hit and run left a teen dead, his family grief shaken and authorities on the hunt for the person responsible for the crime.

According to Superintendent Merrino Hinds, second officer in charge of traffic, it was shortly after 9:30 yesterday morning when officers of the Carmichael Road Police Station responded to reports of a male lying lifeless on the ground.

“That young man, believed to be a juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene. We’re working with information that leads us to believe that the vehicle believed to be a late model Ford truck in the make of an F-150 was traveling south on Unison Road when we believed that he struck this young male,” Superintendent Hinds said.

“Unfortunately, that vehicle did not stop. We are appealing to members of the public in this area to assist us in this investigation.”

At last report, police were following significant leads.

“We believe that the man responsible is a black male believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s,” Superintendent Hinds said.

“Like I indicated earlier, it is believed to be a black or grey F-150 type truck, so that’s the information that we are working with right now.

“We are appealing to members of the public in this general vicinity, if they have any information that can assist the police in their investigation to please contact us at traffic police station and we will be more than happy to entertain whatever it is they can help us with.”

Police are convinced the driver was aware he struck someone, as reports are that he stopped, got out, checked the victim and sped off.

“We’re appealing to members of the public to always drive with due care and attention and if someone is struck whether accidentally or otherwise to please remain on the scene and assist the police with all of the details we need to conclude our investigations,” Superintendent Hinds said.

“We also say to young drivers to not use their cellphones, to avoid speed, to pay attention to other road users and to be as courteous as they possibly can when traversing.”

