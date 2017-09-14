A 16-year-old boy has become the country’s 103rd murder victim for the year following a shooting incident in the Fox Hill community late Tuesday evening.

Police say they responded to alerts that a male was shot behind a home on Brice Street and when they arrived they met body.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the country’s latest murder to come forward as soon as possible.