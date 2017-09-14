Categorized | National News

Teen Killed In Fox Hill

Posted on 14 September 2017. by Jones Bahamas

A 16-year-old boy has become the country’s 103rd murder victim  for the year  following a shooting incident in the Fox Hill community late Tuesday evening.

Police say they responded to alerts that a male was shot behind a home on Brice Street  and when they arrived they met body.

When responding officers arrived on the scene they met the lifeless body of a male who was shot. The male was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the country’s latest murder to come forward as soon as possible.

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Sign Up to Our Newsletter

Join Our BBM Group

Join Us on Facebook