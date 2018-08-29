Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a juvenile female who has been reported missing by family members. Missing is Inez Francious, age 14 years of Carib Road. Francious is described as being 5”tall, slim build with dark brown complexion.

Police are also investigating a shooting incident which occurred yesterday which has left an adult male with injuries.

According to reports, shortly after 1:00pm, two men were driving on Florida Court off Robinson Road, when they noticed a male standing on the side of the street, armed with a firearm. The male opened fire in their direction, hitting one of the men before running away. The victim was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition. Investigations are ongoing.

Officers are investigating two armed robberies which occurred Tuesday yesterday. In the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 9:00am, three men armed with knives, entered a home on Wild Tamarind Drive, held residents at bay and robbed them of a watch, tennis shoes and an assortment of tools before making good their escape.

In the second incident, according to reports, shortly after 9:00am, a male armed with a firearm, entered a business establishment on Ross Corner, held employees at bay and robbed the establishment of cash, before getting into a blue Honda vehicle and speeding away. Investigations are ongoing.