After a three-week long trial, 18-year-old Darante Davis was not found guilty of murder, but was convicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The teen had faced the charge of murder of Doris Johnson High School Senior Adonai Wilson.

Wilson died after being stabbedÂ in the back and right lung.

Mondayâ€™s guilty verdict was 8 to 4.

On the charge of murder, 8 jurors found Davis not guilty, while the remaining four found him guilty.

The court ordered a probation report to assist in determining the conditions of Davisâ€™ sentencing, which is scheduled for November 17, 2016.

Two other minors were initially convicted for Wilson’s murder, after accepting a plea bargain.

Hoping to sway jurors, both the prosecution and defense gave lengthy closing arguments in the case yesterday morning.

Defense Attorney Murrio Ducille argued that Wilson was the aggressor on the day in question.

Meanwhile, the prosecution contended that the defendant was by no means a victim,Â but rather was responsible for supplying the murder weapon.

This act, the prosecution said, makes the defendant guilty of murder.

The prosecution admonished the jury to refrain from speculation and construe the facts.

Wilson died onÂ Wednesday, December 9th last year, shortly afterÂ 2:00 p.m.Â in the vicinity of Blanco Bleach Company on Prince Charles Drive.

The horrific event caught the attention of the nation as it went viral on social media, showing several school boys running towards Wilson to attack him, and at one point showed a group of students holding him down as he was attacked.

The deadly brawl was minutes away from Wilsonâ€™s school campus; and according to witness accounts it was sparked as a result of a misunderstanding that took place the day before during school hours.

Last week, Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said with the brand new school year in gear, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) is working arduously to avoid such incidences from occurring.

He assured that his organisation continues to partner with the public schools to ensure safety for all.