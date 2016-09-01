Closing arguments in the case of what is now down to one teen accused of the December 9th murder of high school senior Adonai Wilson, were presented yesterday by Defense Attorney Murrio Ducille.

Ducille urged the jury to be sure beyond a reasonable doubt when deciding whether his 18-year- old client is guilty.

With his client opting not to take the witness stand, Mr. Ducille maintained that the defendant has nothing to prove, charging that his innocence has been exhibited throughout the trial.

Refuting the prosecution’s claim that the defendant was concerned with others intentionally causing Wilson’s death, Mr. Ducille’s submission was that his client fought with the deceased only as an act of self defense; adding that his client was only a victim.

Mr. Ducille further noted that there were no opportunities in the court to cross examine witnesses as two of the main witnesses were in the form of statements as opposed to making actual court appearances.

He further asserted that the jury simply has no evidence to prove that his client was in attack mode and that he killed the deceased.

Citing that one of the witnesses claimed the defendant had a knife, Ducille said even if that were the case, it would have nothing to do with the case before the courts.

Three weeks ago, the case began with three teens on trial for Wilson’s murder.

However, mid-trial the other two accepted a plea bargain and sentences were imposed immediately.

Justice Turner gave the 17-year-old a nine-year sentence for manslaughter, while the 16-year-old was sentenced to six months in Simpson Penn School for Boys under supervised release by the probation department until his 21st birthday.

Wilson was brutally stabbed just a short distance away from his school’s Prince Charles Drive campus on December 9th last year.

The horrific incident made rounds on social media instantly.

The matter was adjourned until Monday 5 September, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. before Justice Bernard Turner.

At that time a sum up is expected.