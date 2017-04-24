The official declarations of all political candidates running in the upcoming general elections have been made public, and topping the list after declaring a net worth of over $156 million was Free National Movement (FNM) St. Anne’s candidate Brent Symonette.

His declaration of $156,235,000 nearly triples the amount he declared last election, with his net worth being around $58 million in 2012.

Other notable declarations came from Bahamas Constitutional Party candidate for Centreville James Darville who declared a net worth of $48 million, Free National Movement candidate Dionisio D’Aguilar who declared a net worth of around $29 million, and DNA candidate for South Beach Randy Butler who declared a net worth of $12 million.

Now, as far as the leaders of the respective parties, Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis declared a net worth of around $12 million up from the $10.9 million he declared in 2012.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Perry Christie declared a net worth of just around $2 million the same number he declared in 2012.

Other notable declarations from the PLP include National Security Minister Bernard Nottage who declared $ 8 million, Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller declared a net worth of over $7 million, Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald declared a net worth of $3.9 million.

Housing Minister Kenred Dorsett declared a net worth of $2.8 million while Labour Minister Shane Gibson declared a net worth of $1.5 million, and Agriculture Minister V. Alfred declared a net worth of $3.5 million.

Free National Movement Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest declared a net worth of $7 million, while DNA Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer declared a net worth of $4 million.

As far as notable newcomers, the PLP’s candidate for Exuma and the Ragged Island I Chester Cooper declared $7 million, the FNM’s candidate for North Eleuthera Howard “Rickey” Mackey declared a net worth of $5 million, and the PLP’s candidate for Freetown Wayne Munroe declared $2.5 million.

The party’s candidate for St. Barnabas Cheryl Bazard declared $3 million and DNA candidate for Pinewood Lincoln Bain declared $1.2 million.

Former Free National Movement and now independent candidate for Long Island Loretta Butler Turner declared a net worth of $ 3.1 million.

On the lower end of the spectrum, independent candidate for Southern Shores Livingston Lynes declaring a net worth of $0, BCP Candidate for Centreville Lorraine Arthur assets were unaudited, while the youngest candidate in the field, Free National Movement candidate for Bain and Grants Town Travis Robinson declared a net worth of $7,300.

Notably absent from the public declarations was Democratic Alliance Leader Branville Mccartney and Deputy Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis.

Mr. McCartney told The Journal that his declarations were inadvertently not published by the Parliamentary Registration Department, who said the situation would be rectified.

Mr. McCartney also revealed that he would make the figure available to the public as of today.

The Journal reached out to PLP officials as to why Mr. Davis’ figures were not published, but no response was given up to press time.