The Straw Business Persons Society is accusing the government of inhumane treatment of Straw Vendors and has outlined a litany of complaints.

The StrawVendorsare calling onthe PrimeMinister,Doctor Hubert A. Minnisand the Minister responsibleforthe Straw Market, Desmond Bannister,toassistinaddressing thismostpressing matterthataffectshundredsof Straw Vendors.

The Vendors accuse Ms. Kelly Ingraham and the Straw Market Authority of removing and disposing the vendors’ merchandise.

In a press statement, the Reverend Esther Thompson a leader of the Vendors said, “ItwasonTuesday,November6,2018, whenwewitnessedmembersoftheStrawMarketAuthoritydisposingoftheproducts owned by someStrawVendors.Itisbelievedthatthosevendorsdidnotreceiveproper noticeof this action,” she said.

Rev. Thompson asked: “Where isthelegal basisforthis actiontaken?Ifwe arebusinessowners inaLandlord/ Tenantrelationship,why wasn’tdueprocessextendedtothedisenfranchisedvendors? Someofthevendorsliterallyhadtheironlysourceofincometakenfromthembythe government.Isay thegovernmentbecausetheStrawMarketAuthority isanagentdoing businessonbehalfofthegovernment.Wesay againtoMs.Kelly Ingrahamandhercrew, we wanttoseethe productsreturnedtotheirrightfulownersimmediately!Thisisnota joke. Peoplelivesare atstakeandtheirfamiliesareaffected.Howcanpeoplebeso heartless?Whereis the compassion forthe vendors?

“Someofthesepeoplebuiltthistourismproductthattheguesttoourshoressoenjoy today.

Themistreatment of thevendors must cease and desist immediately,” she said.

The Vendors leader said, “thefocusoftheStrawMarketAuthority ismisplaced.Theirprioritiesareinthewrong place.They aredoingaterriblejobwiththeup-keepofthefacility.Manydaysthereare nohandtowel,handsoapnortoilettissueinthebathroomsusedbytheguesttoour shores.Thetouristshavealsoexpressedtheirdisbeliefin thestate ofthe market.The facilityis constantlydirty and thebuildingis not properlymaintained.

“We wanttoinvite the members of thepublic tovisitthe Straw Market andseethe state thattheStrawMarketAuthorityhasitinduetolackofmaintenance.Iftheywantedto clean something,theyneeded to clean the market. Theplaceis filthy.

‘Theysitintheirloftyofficesandarepaideverymonth-endwithoutfailandtheyare doingsuchan awful job.

“Weinviteyoutocomeinthemarketandlookat thefloors,lookat thefans,lookatthe stateoftherestroomsandlookattheconditionthevendorsarebeingmadetoworkin. Weare payingfortheStrawMarketAuthority tokeepthemarketcleanforourguestand

the vendors,” Rev. Thompson said.

She stated that the only thing this FNM Administration is interested in is the victimization of vendors and being an evil task master. “But, we are calling on the Prime Minister and Mr. Desmond Bannister to intervene and to assist in bringing correction.

“We wantthe returnthoseofproducts takenfromthedisadvantaged vendors.We want Ms.KellyIngraham,theChairman,andtheStrawMarketAuthority toreturnevery piece ofmerchandise theyremove off thosestallsand disposed.

“Wewanttoseeabetterupkeepofthefacility.They needtoensurethatitisclean.We want to seehand towel, hand soap and toilet tissue in the restrooms.

“Wedemand that an auditbe conducted on the financial affair of theStraw Market.

“We demand better treatmentandrespectforthevendors. Thisisagroupof people that only wanttobeself-sufficient,makealivingtotakecareoftheirfamiliesandmeettheir financialobligationssuchasmortgagesandlightbills. Where isthehumanside ofthis administration?Wewere always taught”Treat people theway youwould likesomeoneto treatyou”.

“WepleadagainforthepropermarketingoftheStrawMarketwhichwouldhelpto enhancesales.

“Weseekclarity ontherightsofthevendorsasitrelatestotenants’rights.Itseemslike the Straw Vendors haveno rights andareonlysubject to the taskmasters.

“Theneedsofthe StrawMarketaregreat.But, weneedtheissuesmentionedpreviouslyto be addressas a matter ofurgency,” said Rev. Thompson.