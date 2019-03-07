Six months after BPL’s Clifton Pier fire, there is still no word on what led to the blaze that destroyed one of the company’s engines.

BPL Chief Executive Officer Whitney Heastie on Monday said the board could not give an update as the government had initiated its own investigation.

Mr. Heastie also at the time said the Minister would be the best person to answer.

When pressed on the issue yesterday, Works Minister Desmond Bannister said,

“As soon as we are able to, we are going to let you know what the sources are.

“The FNM government is a government of transparency and there are some matters that I cannot put in the public domain immediately and as soon as I can, I would be happy to do it,” Minister Bannister said.

The Minister did not indicate when the investigation would be completed. He did not confirm if those investigations had started.

Last year, BPL’s Clifton Pier plant experienced three fires in the same weekend that resulted in serious damages to the plant.

The first fire occurred that Friday at 10:00PM, the second on Sunday morning around 8:00 AM, and the third around 10:00PM that night.

At time the Minister had little to say on the situation at BPL besides that the government will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

BPL CEO at the time appealed to the public to conserve energy. No price tag has been placed on BPL’s lost as result of the fire.

Bahamas Electrical Workers Union President Paul Maynard claimed that the cost could be around some $150 million.