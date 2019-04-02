ThreeÂ persons were arraigned Â yesterday on two separation traffic related accidents. Â

In the first incident, 22-year-old Shawna Smith stood before Magistrate Cara Turnquest- Deveaux on a laundry list of charges, namely one count of killing in the course of dangerous driving, failing to remain stationary on the scene of a traffic accident, driving without a driverâ€™s license and driving without being covered under third party insurance.

It is alleged that on February 26th around 6:30am, Smith caused the death of Diane Morley on Sealink Drive.

Also charged along Smith was Daronique Johnson. She isÂ accused of one count of permitting a person to drive while not being covered by third party insurance and another count of permitting a person to drive while not holding a valid driverâ€™s license.

The two pleaded guilty to all charges. Attorney Leon Bethel told the court thatÂ Smith did not flee the scene, but rather went through the next corner as eyewitnesses began threatening her.Â

Mr. Bethel further arguedÂ that Smith only took the vehicle toÂ goÂ to aÂ gas station to get food,Â as both of them were expected at work for 8:00am and Johnson, was still at home asleep.

He also revealed that Smith never knew her father; her mother is deceased and her aunt who raised her works in the Straw Market and is also ill.

Further, that she is undergoing counselling having been traumatized by the event.

He Â pleaded toÂ the courtÂ for mercy for both girls.Â In the end, Magistrate Turnquest- Deveaux fined Smith $10,000 or one year in prison on count one, $500 or three months in prison on count two, $250 or three months in prison on count three and $250 or three months in prison on count 4.

Half of the sum must been paid upfront and the remaining, by June 21st.

Meantime, 24-year-old Marine Kranstone Simms was charged with killing in the course of dangerous driving, driving while not being covered by third party insurance and driving without a valid license.Â

It is alleged that on February 28th, 2019 while driving on Frank Watson Highway around 3:00am, Simms caused the death of Bernard Saunders.

His Attorney Bjorn Ferguson argued that the road in question is unlit and at the time was wet.Â

He said the person who lost his life was a close friend, riding in the back seat and his client was traumatized by the situation.

The court also heard howÂ he is an active member of Full Life Outreach where he contributes to the community.

The Magistrate fined Simms $10,000 or one year in prison on countÂ one , $250 or three months in prison on count two and $250 or three months in prison on countÂ three.

Simms was also required to pay half of the funds today and the remainder by June 21st. Â Â