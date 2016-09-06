Free National Movement (FNM) St. Anne’s Member of Parliament (MP) Hubert Chipman said he intends to run come the May 2017 General Election should he be re-elected to do so.

Over the last two weeks, a number of FNM MP’s announced their decisions not to run again.

Among that bunch were Central Grand Bahama MP, Neko Grant and North Eleuthera, Theo Neilly, both of whom have already indicated plans not to run again.

“It is my intention to run however that is not my call that is the call of the general council,” he said.

“Until they ratify or not ratify me it is my intention to run I just don’t control it.”

Mr. Chipman says he knows however that the people of the Constituency do want him as a letter has been written to the leader stating that he is their choice.

The St. Anne’s MP was also one of the dissident six who prior to the FNM’s National convention pushed to have FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis removed from his post.

Montagu MP Richard Lightbourne has recently confirmed that he will be seeking reelection as well.

During an interview with The Bahama Journal Mr. Chipman was also asked as it relates to a petition pushing to have the Baha Mar documents revealed to the public, what his position would be.

He said he agreed with the statement sent out by FNM chairman Sidney Collie to urge Bahamians to sign the petition as it is right for the people.

“I don’t think the deal should have been sealed to begin with. I think it’s one of those situations where it is public money and funds you are spending and the public has a right to know,” he said.

“If it requires my signature I’m not adverse to that.”