The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) not only protects the Bahamas, but it also supports community efforts like, Special Olympics Bahamas.

Special Olympics Bahamas received a $10,000 cheque from the RBPF yesterday. Acting Commissioner Anthony Ferguson along with his colleagues handed the cheque to Special Olympics Bahamas’ National Director, Gilbert Williams during a special presentation at the Paul Farquharson Conference Center.

The generous cheque will aid the training efforts amongst other miscellaneous necessities that Special Olympics Bahamas has.

“It’s going to help towards our training initiatives. Training is one of the most expensive part of our programs. Every Saturday we have to bus our athletes to and from training sessions.” Mr. Williams said.

He further explained, “When you look at a twenty six week period over the course of the year; you look at refreshments, such as water and other fluids to keep the athletes hydrated – that’s one of our single biggest expenses and so, that will go a long way towards helping take care of those expenses for us.”

In addition to Special Olympics’ efforts to raise funds for the running of the program, The RBPF has maintained partnership with the organization for over fifteen years.

Speaking on their partnership with RBPF, Mr. Williams said, “They’ve been partnering with Special Olympics for well over fifteen years, probably longer than that.”

Over the years, Special Olympics held various races in different islands trying to garner support and recognition.

“We’ve had a few torch runs in the past; in Grand Bahama. We’ve had one or two in Abaco as well, a couple in New Providence.” Mr. Williams said.

Informing The Journal of this year’s torch run endeavours, Mr. Williams added, “we decided we really wanted to get it re-going again and it came off in a very big way. Over two hundred law enforcement officers participated in the run.”

Moreover, Special Olympics Bahamas competes in various international competitions and have sent their athletes to these competitions to represent The Bahamas.

The last international competition Special Olympics Bahamas sent athletes to was the 2015 Special Olympics World Summer Games held in Los Angeles, California, where the Bahamian team returned with twenty five medals; ten gold, eleven silver and four bronze medals.

According to Mr. Williams, every sport that Special Olympics Bahamas has sent to World Games, they’ve medalled in, specifically Track and Field, Swimming, Bowling and Tennis.

Special Olympics Bahamas is always seeking volunteers to serve as coaches and in other administrative capacities. Persons interested can contact their offices at 356-2433.