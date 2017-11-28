A 21-year-old son, Lee Sweeting, was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until January 2018, for the alleged stabbing death of his 76-year-old father, Leon Sweeting yesterday.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt, Sweeting, of Russell Drive, Bamboo Town, with a noticeable injured finger and a bandaged right hand, was arraigned for causing the death of his father.

It is alleged that sometime between Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24, the younger Sweeting by means of unlawful harm did intentionally cause the death of Leon Sweetings.

After hearing the particulars of the case, attorney for the accused, Shaka Seville, told the court that he wanted to be placed on the court dockets that his client had significant injuries to his right hand, and received treatment at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday and Friday of last week and was prescribed anti-biotics.

The Attorney noted that his client was also scheduled to return to the doctor for a follow-up visit December 1, which he stated, “also speaks to the seriousness of his injuries”.

Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said she would document the injuries and also noted that Sweeting should be seen by the prison doctors.

The accused was not allowed to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until January 25, when he is scheduled to return to court for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

During Sweetings arraignment family members of the deceased as well as the accused were present.

Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt allowed the mother of the accused, who was visibly distraught a few moments to speak with her son who wept on her son’s shoulders.

The bloodied and lifeless body of the 76-year-old was found in his home in Ambergris Street, off Faith Avenue last Friday morning.

Family members spoke of the deceased as a soft spoken, quiet and extremely generous man, who was not a bother to anyone.