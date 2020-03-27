Cherika Johnson, Journal Staff Writer

A 24-year-old man was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, charged with the murder of his father.

A soft-spoken Selwyen Seymour faced Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, where he was accused of intentionally and unlawfully causing the death of Dwight Ricardo Seymour.

He was not required to enter a plea.

His attorney Ian Cargill requested that Seymour be remanded to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center for a psychological evaluation.

But Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt denied the request stating that a moratorium on the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center prevents Seymour from seeing a psychiatrist.

She said as soon as it becomes practical, she will allow Seymour a psychological evaluation.

One family member sat in the Magistrate’s Court to hear the charges read against Seymour.

Earlier this week, police were alerted to a body found buried in a shallow grave, in a yard, in the Garden Hills area.

Police confirmed they had a male relative in custody, in relation to the matter.

Seymour returns to court on May 27 at 12 p.m.