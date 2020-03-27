Cherika Johnson, Journal Staff Writer
A 24-year-old man was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, charged with the murder of his father.
A soft-spoken Selwyen Seymour faced Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, where he was accused of intentionally and unlawfully causing the death of Dwight Ricardo Seymour.
He was not required to enter a plea.
His attorney Ian Cargill requested that Seymour be remanded to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center for a psychological evaluation.
But Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt denied the request stating that a moratorium on the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center prevents Seymour from seeing a psychiatrist.
She said as soon as it becomes practical, she will allow Seymour a psychological evaluation.
One family member sat in the Magistrate’s Court to hear the charges read against Seymour.
Earlier this week, police were alerted to a body found buried in a shallow grave, in a yard, in the Garden Hills area.
Police confirmed they had a male relative in custody, in relation to the matter.
Seymour returns to court on May 27 at 12 p.m.