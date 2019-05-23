At least 300 National Insurance Board employees across the country participated in a sickout yesterday, according to Union President Marvin Duncombe.

On Tuesday workers used their tea break to gather on the front lawn of the Board’s Bailou Hill road location to express their grievances.



According to Opposition Leader Phillip Davis, the demonstration shows the government’s attitude towards workers.

“When workers have to resort to protests, in a manner in which they are now exhibiting it tell you, that it seems to be no empathy and or no concerns about the concerns of workers.

“That is what the hallmark of this administration is today. A callous disregard of concerns about this and it is unfortunate that they are allowing or pushing workers to reach this stage where they have to protest in such mass numbers,” he said.

At the center of the issue an outstanding industrial agreement and a slow claims system.

The Union President claimed that NIB is prepared to give the union nothing in years one through four of the agreement and perhaps in the fifth year, a $2,000 lump sum payment.

Mr. Duncombe promised that his members will continue to do whatever is necessary to ensure there’s a decent offer on the table and their concerns are addressed.

