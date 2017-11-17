Categorized | National News

Shooting Near Primary School

Posted on 17 November 2017.

Students and parents of St. Francis and Joseph’s Catholic school experienced quite a scare yesterday when a brazen afternoon shooting took place near the school’s campus.

According to police reports, shortly before 3pm, they received information that a male was shot in a parking lot near the school located on Boyd Road.

On arrival at the scene, the police met the victim sitting in a red vehicle with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing in this matter.

