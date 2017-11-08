Crime is by no means new to anyone in the country and it is rapidly affecting the youth each day.

Dr. Carlos Reid, a reformed drug addict and drug dealer, now Pastor of The Hope Center Ministries , launched a television programme years ago called ‘The Shock Treatment’ which teaches young men about the dangers of choosing a life of crime , as well as to highlight what life can be without crime.

Shock Treatment which was launched in 2014 under the former administration, has since stopped production.

“We’ve been evaluating the programme and in short order we are looking forward to releasing it again.”

He said “In speaking with the Minister of National Security, Marvin Dames, one of his main concerns is that he wants to be able to make sure that we have an evidence based program that really could measure the results of the successes of the programme.”

As to the importance of Shock Treatment and its impact it has made on the younger generation since its inception in 2014, Mr.Reid explained the plight many parents encounter raising their teenagers.

Many parents right now are desperate for the programme to begin again, as they are finding it challenging to discipline their teenagers and some mothers are at their wits end, according to Mr. Reid.

He also stated that most mothers try to seek help from government entities but to no avail and often times the last resort is reaching out.